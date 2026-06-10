One Dead, One Injured In Pensacola Boulevard Hotel Shooting

One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday at the Hotel Del Sol on Pensacola Boulevard near Kenmore Road.

One other person was injured, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The ECSO said the investigation is ongoing, and asked the public to stay clear of the area.

No other details have been released.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Pictured: Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons and investigators at a shooting at the Hotel Del Sol on Pensacola Boulevard. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.