Renelia Ann Blanton Stacey

Renelia Ann Blanton Stacey, age 86, took her heavenly flight on June 8, 2026. She was born in Frisco City, Alabama on Nov 3, 1939, to Ruby and Clyde Blanton.

Raised in Ollie, Alabama, Renelia attended Excel High School where she was a majorette. She enjoyed bowling, shopping, spending time with family and watching sports. Married on June 14, 1957 to Gerald Roy Stacey, the wedding ceremony was performed by Gerald’s Grandfather, Enoch Johnson. The framed picture of this wedding day continues to be a centerpiece at the Stacey household as a loving testimony to all friends and relatives that visit. With the exception of a couple years living in Pensacola, she spent the rest of her life in Atmore where she worked at The Bank of Atmore and United Bank. She enjoyed her work and made many friends and memories during her time there. She was a very caring and sweet southern lady that quietly provided food or cakes to others during times of need.

She is proceeded in death by many family members including her step-father, Davis Owens.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald Roy Stacey; her children, Marsha (John) Pfluger of Texas; Mike (Cyndi) Stacey, Michelle (David) Parish, all of Atmore, one sister, Ida Jean Daw of Mexia.

Her legacy will continue to live through her children, eight grandchildren, 16 great-grand children and one great-great grandchild.

A special thank you to her caregivers who became family; Mary Riley, Carolyn Orr and Sandy Capps. They were truly angels on assignment.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2026, at Johnson Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore with Brother Mike Wiggins and Brother Arnold Hendrix presiding. Burial will be in Excel Cemetery, Excel, Alabama following the service.

Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2026, at Johnson Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons; Brad Martin, Kyle Parish, Eli Norton, Easton Norton, Rett Parish, and Swayze Martin.

Please accept the families sincerest thanks to all who have offered strength, guidance, love and prayers during this challenging time.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.