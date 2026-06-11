Three Former Tate Aggies Coaching In The College World Series

Three former Tate High Aggies will be coaching on college baseball’s biggest stage during the College World Series in Omaha.

They are Logan Blackmon and Jesse Sherrill of the Troy Trojans and Nolan Cain at Texas.

Logan Blackmon. Troy

Blackmon was elevated to director of Catching & Assistant Player Development ahead of the 2026 season, following three seasons on the Troy coaching staff as a graduate assistant. During his time with the Trojans, Troy has won 37-plus games for three straight seasons for the first time since 1996-98, including an NCAA Regional appearance in 2023.

The 2017 Tate graduate played his sophomore through senior season for the varsity Aggies. He played two seasons at Pensacola State (2018-19), earning All-Panhandle Conference honors as a sophomore. Blackmon was a catcher at Troy in 2021 before kickstarting his coaching career as a student assistant in 2022.

Jesse Sherrill, Troy

Former All-Sun Belt second baseman Jesse Sherrill joined the Troy coaching staff as a graduate assistant prior to the 2025 season. Sherrill assists with the development of Troy’s hitters and infielders.

Sherrill played his junior and senior years on the Aggies varsity before graduating in 2018. During his college career, he starred at Gordon State College (2019-20), Kennesaw State (2021) and Georgia Southern (2022-23). Sherrill was named to the All-Atlantic Sun Second Team in 2021 before landing on the All-Sun Belt First Team during both of his seasons at Georgia Southern. As a senior, Sherrill took home the Sun Belt batting title with a .409 batting average.

Nolan Cain, Texas

An accomplished recruiter and national-champion player, Nolan Cain begins his second season as the associate head coach at Texas in 2026. He serves as the Longhorns’ recruiting coordinator, third-base coach and mentors the catchers.

Over his nine seasons as a recruiting coordinator at LSU (2017-21), Texas A&M (2022-24) and Texas (2025-Present), Cain has inked eight top-10 classes, including six slotted in the top five nationally. In his first cycle on The Forty Acres, he signed the No. 1 class, according to both Baseball America and Perfect Game.

A four-year letterwinner at LSU (2006-09), Cain was a member of the 2009 national championship squad that defeated Texas in the CWS finals.

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