Century Man Arrested For Kidnapping After Altercation At Graffiti Bridge

A 23-year-old Century man was arrested early Sunday morning following an alleged physical altercation at Wayside Park (Graffiti Bridge) in Pensacola.

According to an arrest report from the Pensacola Police Department, De’Von Mekhi Malik White was taken into custody after independent witness accounts and video footage showed him attempting to forcibly pull and push a woman into the backseat of a Jeep. The victim could be heard screaming for him to stop during the incident.

The victim described White has her “baby daddy”, according to the report.

White was charged with felony kidnapping-false imprisonment and misdemeanor domestic violence battery. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $1,500.

Officers noted that two children were present inside the vehicle while the altercation took place

During the investigation, police reported recovered a firearm from White’s vehicle.