ECSO Investigating Double Shooting That Left One Dead

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a double shooting on Wednesday that left one man dead and another injured.

The incident occurred just before 11:00 a.m. at the Hotel Del Sol on Pensacola Boulevard near Kenmore Road.

One man who ran from the hotel after being shot collapsed nearby and was later pronounced dead. A second victim was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, where he was treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the legs, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

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