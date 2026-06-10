FDLE Arrests Cantonment Man On 20 Child Porn Charges

A 76-year-old Cantonment man has been arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on child pornorgrapy charges.

William Dale Harris was charged with 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device. He remains in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $85,000.

The investigation began when agents received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), reporting that an unknown user uploaded over 120 files containing images depicting the sexual abuse of children to a Google account. Agents traced the associated IP address to Harris’s residence.

Agents conducted a residential search warrant at Harris’ address and seized multiple electronic devices for forensic review. Initial review of the account confirmed Harris as the owner, and identified files of child sexual abuse material that were downloaded from a social media platform, according to FDLE.

The Office of Agriculture Law Enforcement assisted with the search warrant.

The investigation remains active.