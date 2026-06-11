Florida Strengthens And Extends Screwworm Emergency Rule

Following additional detections of New World Screwworm (NWS) in Texas and New Mexico, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson announced Wednesday that the department will be further strengthening Florida’s already aggressive efforts to prevent the reintroduction of the destructive pest into the state by implementing an emergency rule.

The updated emergency rule expands restrictions on animal imports from affected areas, prohibits the importation of rescue and shelter dogs and cats from states with confirmed NWS detections, revises the definition of “infested zones” to any county with a confirmed NWS detection and its surrounding counties, and extends Florida’s temporary moratorium on the importation of warm-blooded animals from affected areas through June 12, 2026.

“New World Screwworm remains an ever-changing situation, and Florida’s response will continue to evolve as the facts on the ground evolve,” said Simpson. “We will respond based on facts, not fear. But we will also continue to be the most aggressive state in the nation when it comes to protecting our livestock, pets, wildlife, people, and agricultural economy from this threat. As additional detections have been confirmed in Texas and New Mexico, we are strengthening what are already some of the strongest protections in the country to keep Florida prepared and protected.”

The updated emergency rule imposes the following temporary restrictions:

High-Risk Areas

All warm-blooded animals originating from a high-risk area and entering Florida must be accompanied by an Official Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (OCVI), valid for five days from the date of inspection, documenting that all animals listed have been inspected and found free of contagious and infectious diseases and pests, including NWS.

No alternative movement documents will be accepted in lieu of an OCVI.

The OCVI must include the statement: “All animals listed on the OCVI have been inspected and are free from screwworm larvae infestation.”

Counties with Confirmed NWS Detections and Surrounding Counties

No imports of warm-blooded animals originating from a county with a confirmed NWS detection or any surrounding county until June 12, 2026.

Following June 12, all warm-blooded animals originating from a county with a confirmed NWS detection or any surrounding county and entering Florida must receive an FDACS Certificate of Animal Movement with a prior permission number obtained at least two days before arrival.

The FDACS Certificate of Animal Movement will require: An Official Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (OCVI); and Documentation that all animals have been treated with an effective prevention/treatment for NWS.



Rescue and Shelter Animals

Rescue dogs, rescue cats, shelter dogs, and shelter cats originating from states with confirmed NWS detections are prohibited from entering Florida until further notice.

Although there have been no detections of New World Screwworm in Florida, FDACS continues to coordinate closely with the United States Department of Agriculture, state animal health officials, veterinarians, livestock producers, and wildlife partners to monitor developments and respond as needed.

FDACS said New World Screwworms do not infest meat, fruits, vegetables, or other food sources, and thus pose no risk to the food supply.

The New World Screwworm is a destructive parasitic fly whose larvae feed on the living tissue of warm-blooded animals. While eradicated from the United States decades ago, recent detections in Mexico and the southern United States have prompted heightened vigilance and preventive measures.

FDACS encourages veterinarians, livestock owners, animal shelters, rescue organizations, and animal health professionals to remain vigilant and immediately report suspected cases.

FDACS is also emphasizing the importance of early detection and reporting. FDACS has created resources to help animal owners and the veterinarian community identify signs of screwworm infestation, which typically appear as slow-healing wounds containing larvae. Prompt reporting is critical to protect both animal health and the state’s agricultural economy.

Anyone who suspects the presence of New World Screwworm should contact FDACS at (850) 410-0900 during business hours or 1-800-342-5869 after hours, email RAD@FDACS.gov, or visit FDACS.gov/NWS for additional information and reporting resources.

To report sick or injured wildlife, including a suspected screwworm infestation, call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) at 1-888-404-FWCC (3922) or email the Wildlife Health Team at WildlifeHealthTeam@MyFWC.com.