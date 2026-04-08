Tate’s Morris Homers As Aggies Fall To Navarre





Navarre 5, Tate 1

The Tate Lady Aggies fell 5-1 to Navarre on Tuesday night.

Tate’s Sarah Mitchell struck out 10 Raiders in six innings, giving up two hits and one run while walking four.

Brelynn Morris hit a one-run homer to left field, which tied the game at one in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Aubree Gorum and Peyton Wilson also recorded one hit each.

Tate will host South Warren from Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Wednesday and Niceville on Thursday.