Mosquito Control To Spray Tonight In Areas Of Beulah, McDavid, Bluff Springs

Escambia County’s Mosquito Control Division will conduct fogging missions in commission Districts 1 and 5 on Thursday, June 11, in area that included Beulah, McDavid, Bluff Springs and Mystic Springs.

Fogging will begin at sunset and will continue during the evening as weather conditions allow. The timing helps target mosquitoes when they are active while reducing impacts on other insects.

Click maps to enlarge.

To request mosquito control service, call (850) 937-2198 or email mosquitocontrol@myescambia.com.