Tate High School FFA Chapter Named One Of ‘Florida’s Finest’

The Tate High School FFA chapter has been named one of “Florida’s Finest” chapters.

The selection of these chapters is based upon the completion of the National Chapter Award program application.

The National Chapter Award Program is designed to recognize FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. The chapters improve chapter operations using a program of activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.

Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership. The chapters will be recognized during the 98th Florida FFA State Convention & Expo to be held at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando this summer.