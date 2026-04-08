Shuckers Stymie Wahoos In Pensacola’s Road Opener

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell behind early and couldn’t catch up in their first road game of the 2026 season on Tuesday night, falling 8-2 to the Biloxi Shuckers.

Payton Green provided Pensacola’s only offense, collecting a single in the fifth inning and a two-run homer in the seventh.

Pensacola starting pitcher Jacob Miller (L, 0-1) was rudely greeted in the first inning by Biloxi’s Blake Burke, who extended his Southern League lead in home runs with a solo shot, his fourth in as many games to start the season.

The Shuckers added two runs in the second inning on an RBI single from Dasan Brown, and two more in the third inning on a Damon Keith double.

Five early runs would be more than enough for Biloxi’s Jaron DeBerry (W, 1-0) who worked around four walks to pitch 5.0 scoreless innings and earn the win in his season debut.

Biloxi added three runs off Pensacola’s bullpen, tacking on a pair of unearned runs in the seventh thanks to an RBI triple from Dylan O’Rae and an RBI single from Jesús Made. An RBI groundout from Keith in the eighth gave the Shuckers their last run in an 8-2 final.

Relievers Logan Whitaker and Samuel Vasquez each made their Blue Wahoos debuts out of the Pensacola bullpen.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Tuesday

written by Erik Bremer