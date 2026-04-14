Reminder: District 5 Cottage Hill Neighborhood Cleanup Is Wednesday

April 14, 2026

A neighborhood cleanup for residents in Cottage Hill will take place Wednesday, April 15. This is a chance for residents to dispose of items such as old furniture, appliances and household waste free of charge.

Yard debris is eligible for removal during this cleanup.

Only residents in the designated cleanup area can participate in the neighborhood cleanup. All items for pickup should at the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of the cleanup.

Items eligible for removal include:

  • Household appliances and electronics
  • Household junk and debris
  • Bicycles and toys
  • Old furniture and mattresses
  • Barbecue grills
  • Household hazardous waste (old paint, motor oil, chemicals, batteries)
  • Tires (limit 10 per household)

Items NOT eligible for removal include:

  • Building materials (concrete, bricks, blocks, roofing, drywall or lumber)
  • Explosives or ammunition
  • Auto parts
  • Dirt or sod
  • Vehicles or vessels
  • 55-gallon drums of fluids

During neighborhood cleanups, crew members and volunteers visit different neighborhoods in the county to remove a variety of debris and waste free of charge.

Contact the Escambia County Community Redevelopment Agency at (850) 595-3217 or cra@myescambia.com for questions about the cleanup.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 