No Tag Light Leads To State Prison On Drug Charge For Molino Man

A Molino man has been sentenced to 20 months in state prison after a traffic stop escalated into a drug trafficking charge.

Jeffery Gene Brown, 44, was initially charged with first-degree felony trafficking in methamphetamine, and later pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

He was found guilty and sentenced to 20 months in state prison, and his driver’s license will be revoked for six months after his release.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Brown’s vehicle was observed traveling northbound on Pensacola Boulevard with inoperable tag lights on May 27, 2025. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of a Circle K at the corner of Pensacola Boulevard and Broad Street.

During the stop, a clear plastic baggie, consistent with narcotics transportation, was observed protruding from underneath the armrest, according to an arrest report. Brown was asked to exit the vehicle, and a probable cause search was conducted.

Deputies said the baggie was found to contain a white crystalline substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Behind the driver’s seat where Brown had been sitting, deputies reported finding a black bag containing a large quantity of methamphetamine, a plastic bag containing large “shards” of meth and a large digital scale. They also located a “multicolored smoking device,” a box of clear sandwich bags and a pair of brass knuckles, the arrest report states.