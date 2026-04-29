Midweek Scattered Showers Give Way to Heavier Rain Friday Night

Wednesday is starting out cloudy before clearing up, with a high reaching 87. Keep an eye out for a few late afternoon storms, followed by a much higher chance of rain and possibly half an inch of accumulation overnight. Thursday and Friday will stay mostly cloudy and cooler with lingering rain chances, leading into a very wet Friday night where rain is nearly certain. Things should begin to dry out and clear up by Saturday afternoon, making way for a beautiful, sunny Sunday and Monday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 7pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 67. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 57. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.