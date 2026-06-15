David Eugene ‘Bo’ Flowers

It is with heavy hearts and profound gratitude for a life well-lived that we announce the passing of David “Bo” Flowers, who left this world peacefully, surrounded by the love of family, on the 9th of June, 2026. Born on March 23, 1961, in the quaint town of Molino, Florida, Bo was a beacon of warmth and generosity, traits that defined his colorful 65 years of life.

Bo was the beloved son of Dora Diane Stacey and was deeply cherished by his family. He was preceded in death by his loving grandparents, Dora and David Flowers, his devoted mother, Dora Diane Stacey, and his fathers, Buddy Farrington and Bob Howell. He is also preceded in death by his sisters, Pauline Beauchamp and Donna Ramsey, his brother Skeet Robert Flowers, and his cherished daughter, Brandy Lynn Flowers.

Bo’s legacy continues through the lives of his family, his wife Laurie Flowers, and his children, each of whom he held dear: Priscilla Flowers Jackson (Steve), Amanda Flowers Fogie (Chad), Brandon Flowers (Anna), Alyssa Flowers(David), Jaime Watson(Jonathan), Jonathan Ketner (Kayleigh), and Jon Wogan. His family, including his brothers Michael Mauldin, Andrew Daniels, and Christopher Mauldin, and the mother of his two daughters, Terry Flowers Brill, will forever carry forward his spirit and the lessons he imparted.

The joy of Bo’s life was enriched by his 15 grandchildren, who brought him immense pride and joy. Bo’s family was the heart of his world, and his love for them knew no bounds.

Bo dedicated his life to hard work and providing for those he loved. He began his career as a truck driver, later transitioning to the automotive industry, where he spent a decade. For the past 30 years, Bo worked faithfully in maintenance showcasing his incredible work ethic and dedication.

More than his professional accomplishments, Bo will be remembered for his love of the outdoors and his infectious enthusiasm for life. His outgoing nature and genuine interest in others made him a friend to many. Bo was a man of deep kindness and had a heart of gold, always ready to lend a helping hand or share a heartfelt smile.

A devoted father, Bo took pride in the achievements and happiness of his children. He was a steadfast pillar of support and love, never hesitating to be there for his family and friends.

As we bid farewell to Bo, we celebrate a life filled with love, laughter, and generosity. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those he touched.

A memorial service to honor Bo’s life will be held at the Jordan Cemetery at a later date, family and friends are welcome to gather to share memories and pay tribute to a truly remarkable man.