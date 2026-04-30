Mary Joan Linam

April 30, 2026

Mary Joan Linam, 86, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. She was born in Salina, Kansas, on August 25, 1939, where her loving grandmother, Mary
Crouthers, raised her.

“Joanie” met the love of her life, Ray, in Salina, KS, while he was serving in the United States Air Force. She traveled with him, working in the commissary and raising 3 growing boys. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life.

She is preceded in death by her Grandmother and her sister, Jeanie Sawyer.

Joan is survived by her devoted husband of 68 years, Joseph Ray Linam; her sons, Kevin Linam, Todd and Rhonda Linam, Joel and Lana Linam; her sister, Janet Moore; nine grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.

A private family graveside service will be held to celebrate Joan’s life at Lottie Methodist Church Cemetery at a later date.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 