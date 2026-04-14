Easter ‘Fields Of Faith’ Is Wednesday Evening At Northview

Community members are invited to gather for an evening of worship and celebration as “Fields of Faith” comes to the Northview High School’ Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium stadium on Wednesday.

The event, hosted by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), will run from 6 to 8 pm and features a special message from Walnut Hill Baptist Church Pastor Ted Bridges. Attendees will also enjoy live music performed by a band from Walnut Hill Baptist.

Organizers are encouraging children to bring their Easter baskets to join in festivities following the service. The event is free and open to all members of the public.

Pictured: The 2025 Fields of Faith at Northview High School. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.