Distract Baseball Playoffs Begin Tonight

April 14, 2026

High school baseball district tournaments are underway this week, with both Northview and Tate in action.

6A District 1
Location: Pace High School

In the semifinals on Tuesday, No. 2 Tate will play No. 3 Crestview at 4 p.m., and No. 1 Pace will take on No 4 Navarre at 7 p.m**.**

The district championship game will be played on Thursday, April 16, at 7 p.m.

Rural District 1
Location: Central School

No. 1 Northview has a bye on Tuesday, as does No. 2 Jay.

In Tuesday’s quarterfinals, No. 4 Baker will play No. 5 Paxton, and No. 3 Central will play No. 6 Laurel Hill.

On Thursday, Northview will face either Baker or Paxton, and Jay will face either Central or Laurel Hill in the semifinals. Thursday’s game times are to be determined after Tuesday’s play.

Pictured: In early March, the Tate Aggies walked off with a home run over Crestview. The two teams meet again Tuesday night in the district semifinals at Pace. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 