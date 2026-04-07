Cheerleaders Honored At FCA Spirit Of Champions Awards
April 7, 2026
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Sport of Champions Awards were presented recently at a banquet hosted by the First Baptist Church of Pensacola.
The winners were chosen by their teammates based upon their integrity, dedication, character, and FCA values.
The honorees were:
- East Hill — Khenedy Dukes
- Escambia – Trinity Jordan
- Gulf Breeze – Jadalynn Rorabaugh
- Jay – Ansley Nowling
- Milton — Mikayla Bouie
- Northview — Maddy Pittman
- PHS – Arianna Simpson
- Pensacola Catholic – Lennon Lusane
- Pine Forest – T’Ericka Walker
- Tate – Alyssa Clarke
- Washington – Cameron Wilcox
- West Florida Tech – Adalyn Brown
Pictured top: The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Sport of Champions Awards. Pictured first below: That High School award winner Alyssa Clarke. Pictured second below: Northview High School winner Maddy Pittman. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
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