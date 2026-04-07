Cheerleaders Honored At FCA Spirit Of Champions Awards

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Sport of Champions Awards were presented recently at a banquet hosted by the First Baptist Church of Pensacola.

The winners were chosen by their teammates based upon their integrity, dedication, character, and FCA values.

The honorees were:

East Hill — Khenedy Dukes

Escambia – Trinity Jordan

Gulf Breeze – Jadalynn Rorabaugh

Jay – Ansley Nowling

Milton — Mikayla Bouie

Northview — Maddy Pittman

PHS – Arianna Simpson

Pensacola Catholic – Lennon Lusane

Pine Forest – T’Ericka Walker

Tate – Alyssa Clarke

Washington – Cameron Wilcox

West Florida Tech – Adalyn Brown

Pictured top: The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Sport of Champions Awards. Pictured first below: That High School award winner Alyssa Clarke. Pictured second below: Northview High School winner Maddy Pittman. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.