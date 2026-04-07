Cheerleaders Honored At FCA Spirit Of Champions Awards

April 7, 2026

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Sport of Champions Awards were presented recently at a banquet hosted by the First Baptist Church of Pensacola.

The winners were chosen by their teammates based upon their integrity, dedication, character, and FCA values.

The honorees were:

  • East Hill — Khenedy Dukes
  • Escambia – Trinity Jordan
  • Gulf Breeze – Jadalynn Rorabaugh
  • Jay – Ansley Nowling
  • Milton — Mikayla Bouie
  • Northview — Maddy Pittman
  • PHS – Arianna Simpson
  • Pensacola Catholic – Lennon Lusane
  • Pine Forest – T’Ericka Walker
  • Tate – Alyssa Clarke
  • Washington – Cameron Wilcox
  • West Florida Tech – Adalyn Brown

Pictured top: The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Sport of Champions Awards. Pictured first below: That High School award winner Alyssa Clarke. Pictured second below: Northview High School winner Maddy Pittman. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 