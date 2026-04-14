‘Agriculture Security Is National Security’ — Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins Meets With Local Farmers

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins met with farmers from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties on Monday in Jay.

“Having grown up on a family farm, touring Diamond Farm in Santa Rosa County today and spending time with those on the front lines of Florida agriculture was personal for me,” Collins said. “We had critical conversations about the current state of the ag industry, the challenges producers are facing, and the opportunities ahead.”

Collins visited several farms in the Jay area to discuss the challenges that farmers are facing from the economy and climate.

“Supporting our farmers isn’t optional; it’s essential to keeping Florida and America strong,” Collins said. “Agriculture security is national security.”

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.