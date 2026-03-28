Red Flag Warning: Critical Fire Danger For Saturday

A red flag warning is in effect for Saturday due to a critical fire danger level.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.. Outdoor burning is discouraged.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.