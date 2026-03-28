Red Flag Warning: Critical Fire Danger For Saturday
March 28, 2026
A red flag warning is in effect for Saturday due to a critical fire danger level.
A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind around 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.
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