Pre-K, Kindergarten And New Student Registration Underway In Escambia County

Registration is now underway for Escambia County Public Schools Pre-K, Kindergarten and new students for the 2026-2027 school year.

Families are encouraged to register early this year. The preferred registration deadline for all students not currently attending one of the district schools is June 30. The first day of the 2026-2027 school year in Escambia County is August 12, 2026.

Students must reach the age of five by September 1, 2026, to be eligible to register to attend kindergarten either at the school of their residence or at one of the district’s choice schools.

“Escambia County Public Schools is looking forward to welcoming our new students for this coming school year, and are working to continue our tradition of providing awesome opportunities for all our students to learn and grow,” said Chris McFarland, Coordinator of Enrollment Services.

Students wishing to attend the school for which they are residentially zoned can register directly at the school after completing the Focus Registration application, located on the school district website.

Students wishing to take advantage of School Choice can apply directly in the School Choice Office or on the school district website after completing the new student registration process. Once the Choice school is approved, the parent or guardian can register at the approved choice school.

The following documentation should be taken to the school at the time of registration. Registration is not complete until all documents have been approved and forms have been signed.

birth certificate

proof of residence (utility bill or lease)

immunization record

physical (or appointment card for upcoming physical)

Pictured: A “Welcome Back to School” banner was in place to greet students Monday morning at Lipscomb Elementary School in August 2025. File photo.