Pace Patriots Take Aggie Classic Championship; Tate Beats Blanchard

The Pace Patriots defeated Yukon (OK) 5-3 on Thursday night to claim the 31st Annual Aggie Classic Championship.

Thursday, March 19 Scores

Pace 5, Yukon (OK) 3

Tate 6, Blanchard 5

Gulf Breeze 12, Broken Arrow (OK) 11

Pensacola Catholic 15 Union (OK) 0

W.S. Neal 9, Claremore (OK) 8

Bixby (OK) 14. Christ Presbyterian (TN) 3

Tate 6, Blanchard 5

The Tate Aggies were down by five runs after three innings, but rallied Thursday night to beat the Blanchard (OK) Lions 6-5 on the final night of the Aggie Classic.

Hunter Clayton earned the win for Tate, giving up two hits and one unearned run in five innings, striking out seven and walking two. Keelan Beasley was first on the mound for the Aggies, surrendering three hits and four runs (three earned) in two innings, walking two and striking out five.

Nathan Connors went 2-3 with three RBIs, and Cal Foxworth went 2-3 with one RBI.

Next week, the Aggies return to action on Tuesday at Washington at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18 Scores

Tate 6, Claremore (OK) 5

Pace 11, Blanchard (OK) 0

Yukon (OK) 8, Gulf Breeze 1

W.S. Neal (AL) 7, Union (OK) 5

Broken Arrow (OK) 5, Christ Presbyterian (TN) 4

Pensacola Catholic 6, Bixby (OK) 4

Tuesday, March 17 Scores

Tate 5, Broken Arrow (OK) 2

Pace 11, Claremore (OK) 1

Yukon (12) W.S. Neal (AL) 2

Gulf Breeze 9, vs Bixby ( OK) 8

Blanchard (OK) 5, Pensacola Catholic 4

Christ Presbyterian (TN) 11, Union (OK) 1

Monday, March 16 Scores