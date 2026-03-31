FPL Awards Grants To Six Nonprofits In Escambia County

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) has awarded grants to six nonprofits in Escambia County through the NextEra Energy Foundation, the corporate charitable foundation of NextEra Energy, Inc. and FPL.

The grants support early childhood readiness, literacy, youth leadership and workforce development, grief counseling and homelessness services

The Escambia County grants were awarded to ReadyKids!, Central Gulf Coast Freedom Schools, Str8 Up Leadership Academy in Century, Waterfront Rescue Mission, Ronald McDonald House Charities and Valerie’s House:

Str8 Up Leadership Academy — In the Century area, Str8 Up Leadership Academy’s Soul Train Club is meeting young people where they are — equipping them with the leadership and workforce skills that open doors to careers and futures they may never have imagined possible.

“This grant expands our ability to provide leadership development, life skills training and positive pathways for youth who are often overlooked — and this support affirms that their futures are worth investing in,” said Pastor Evelyn Deterville, founder and director.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida — When a child is seriously ill, a family’s strength becomes their most vital medicine. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Florida will use its grant to stock the pantry for its Taste of Home program, delivering fresh, nutritious meals that nourish caregivers — so parents never have to choose between eating and staying by their child’s side.

“Because of this partnership, we can continue offering warm meals, a safe place to rest and compassionate support to families when they need it most — so they can focus on what matters: their child’s recovery,” said Summer Jimmerson, president/CEO, Ronald McDonald House Charities of NWFL.

Valerie’s House NWFL — The Powering Healing Through Connections program supports youth suffering from the grief of losing a loved one from death, incarceration and abandonment.

“Through this partnership, we’re expanding access to trauma-informed grief support for children navigating some of life’s most painful moments — meeting them where they are, within their schools and neighborhoods, and walking with them toward healing,” said Crista Brandt, Valerie’s House NWFL director.

ReadyKids! — Every child deserves to walk into kindergarten ready. Thanks to the NEE Foundation support, ReadyKids! will provide consistent, high-quality one-to-one mentoring to more than 250 prekindergarten children throughout the 2026 school year through its ReadingPals program.

“FPL’s investment helps us deliver the consistent, high-quality mentoring that builds early literacy skills, confidence and the school-readiness behaviors children need to walk into kindergarten ready to succeed,” said Kristy Craig, executive director of ReadyKids!

Waterfront Rescue Mission — For someone experiencing homelessness, a safe place to sleep is often the first step toward reclaiming their life. Waterfront Rescue Mission’s programs help individuals navigate barriers to self-sufficiency — providing not just shelter, but dignity, support and hope, including life-saving warmth during dangerous cold spells.

“This investment strengthens our ability to meet people in their darkest moments and walk alongside them toward stability, dignity and hope,” said Mark Isbell, vice president of PR & Development, Waterfront Rescue Mission.

Central Gulf Coast Freedom Schools — A child’s potential doesn’t take a summer off. Central Gulf Coast Freedom Schools will use its grant to fight summer learning loss — keeping students engaged, building confidence and nurturing a love of literacy during the months when learning gaps widen most.

“This support allows us to offer our literacy and cultural enrichment program at no cost, ensuring every child in Escambia County has the opportunity to read at grade level — and become a leader in their community,” said Rachel Iversen, executive director, Central Gulf Coast Freedom Schools.

Pictured: Pastor Evelyn Deterville opened the Extra Mile Club St8 Up Soul Train Club in April 2025 in Century. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.