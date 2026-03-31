FDOT Holding Hiring Event On Wednesday

On Wednesday, April 1, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will host a Road to Your Future Transportation Industry Hiring Event from 11 a.m.to 2 p.m.at the Santa Rosa County Auditorium in Milton at 4530 Spikes Way.

This free event offers job seekers the chance to connect directly with FDOT and leading industry partners. Participants will have the opportunity to be considered for various positions, including some that may involve on-the-spot interviews and hiring.

“Road to Your Future is more than a hiring event. It’s an opportunity to connect hard-working individuals with careers that make a lasting impact on Florida’s communities and infrastructure,” said Tim Smith, P.E., FDOT District Three secretary. “With FDOT and industry leaders coming together, we’re creating clear pathways into the transportation workforce and empowering the next group of professionals to help shape our state’s future.”

Available positions include heavy equipment operators, CDL drivers, apprenticeships and internships, and FDOT roles such as highway maintenance technicians and equipment operators. Many opportunities offer on-the-job training and pathways for career advancement within the transportation construction industry.

Launched in 2024, Road to Your Future is a groundbreaking FDOT initiative designed to recruit talent for Florida’s growing transportation sector. These transportation industry hiring events are hosted throughout the state and have been strategically designed to strengthen Florida’s transportation workforce to ensure the continuous delivery of a safe and efficient transportation system. Thanks to the strong support from Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature to enhance Florida’s transportation infrastructure, FDOT remains committed to cultivating a robust workforce through these Road to Your Future hiring events and ongoing workforce development efforts to further drive advancement and economic growth within the communities it serves.