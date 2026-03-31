Escambia County Traffic Stop Leads To Seizure Of Three Firearms And 155 Rounds

A routine traffic stop for a missing license plate led to the arrest of a convicted felon and the seizure of multiple weapons and a significant amount of ammunition by state agents.

Officers with the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) initiated the stop in Escambia County last week, OALE said on Monday. During the investigation, a records check identified the driver as 56-year-old David Glenn Tripp, who was found to have two prior felony convictions originating out of North Carolina.

A subsequent search of the vehicle by Agricultural Inspection officers uncovered three firearms and 155 rounds of ammunition.

Tripp was taken into custody and transported to the Escambia County Jail. He faces four counts of felon in possession of a weapon or ammunition by an out-of-state felon.