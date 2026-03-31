Chiefs Secure 12th Straight Win with Crucial District Victory Over Jay

Northview 6, Jay 2

Make it a dozen wins in a row for the Northview Chiefs, a really big district win at that.

The Northview Chiefs defeated the Jay Royals 6-2 on Monday night at Jay, putting Northview on top of the Rural District 1 standings at 2-0 in the district and 15-5 overall. Jay fell to 2-2 in the district, 10-4 overall. Northview travels to Baker on Monday, April 6, to take on the Gators (10-7, 2-1 and second in the district).

Starter Jack Boutwell earned the win on the mound for the Chiefs in four innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out three and walking none. Bryant Mason pitched three innings in relief, allowing two hits and one run while striking out six and walking one.

Jax Lowery opened for Jay, giving up six hits and four runs (two earned) in five innings, striking out seven and walking three.

Mason led Northview at the plate, going 2-3 with two RBIs, while Jackson Bridges went 3-4. Sheffield went 2-4. Lowery, Jayden Youngblood, Cooper Harrison, Bryson Nelson, and Nick Baxley each had one hit for the Royals.

Up next, Northview will host Milton on Wednesday and West Florida on Thursday. Jay will travel to Milton on Thursday and W.S. Neal on Friday.

Jay 3, Northview 3 (JV)

In junior varsity action, Northview and Jay played to a 3-3 tie after five innings on Monday.

Tyler McAnally went a complete game for the Chiefs, allowing two hits and three runs (one earned) while striking out five and walking three. Mason Duncan went four innings for the Royals, allowing three hits and three runs while walking three and striking out four.

Sawyer Gilmore led Northview with two RBIs as he went 1-3 on the afternoon, and Camden Jacobson went 2-3 at the plate. Bryant Grissett and Tanner Phillips each had one hit for Jay