Chance Of Rain Tuesday And Wednesday

March 31, 2026

North Escambia weather features a mix of spring showers and persistent patchy fog. Residents can expect a recurring 50 percent chance of thunderstorms through Wednesday, followed by a brief, mostly sunny break on Thursday with highs climbing to 82 degrees. The weekend remains unsettled with scattered afternoon showers and highs staying in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 