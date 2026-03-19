Buck Powell And Frankie Bell: Two Champion Coaches Born In Century Pass Away

Two legendary state champion high school coaches born in Century recently passed away, leaving a legacy of success that spanned decades of local sports history.

Melvin “Buck” Powell and Franklin “Frankie” Nelson Bell are both being remembered for their contribution to both athletics and education.

Melvin “Buck” Powell

October 14, 1943 – March 14, 2026

Melvin Powell, 81, was born in Century on October 14, 1943. He grew up in Flomaton and graduated from Flomaton High School. Buck went on to attend Auburn University, where he graduated in 1966 with a B.S. in Education. He also received his M.S. in Educational Leadership from Troy University in 1983.

Powell began his teaching and coaching career at Lyeffion High School in Evergreen and then at Greenville High School. In 1970, Coach made a move that had a huge impact on his life; he became the head coach at Century High School. During his six seasons leading the Blackcats, his teams went 46-15-2. Powell was named Escambia River Conference Coach of the Year in 1973, 1974, and 1975. Also in 1975, he was named Florida Coach of the Year.

In 1976, Powell was named the athletic director and head football coach at Escambia County High School in Atmore. During his tenure, the Blue Devils were 33-17 in region play. In 1983, the Blue Devils posted a record-setting season of 13-2 and won the 3A Alabama State Football Championship. Powell was also named Alabama Football Coach of the Year.

He served as an assistant principal at Rachel Patterson Elementary School and principal at Escambia County High School in Atmore. In 2000, he was appointed Escambia County (AL) Superintendent of Education. He retired from public education in 2006.

For the complete obituary, click here.

Franklin “Frankie” Nelson Bell

July 10, 1944 – March 14, 2026

Franklin Nelson “Frankie” Bell, 81, was born in Century on July 10, 1944, and graduated from Flomaton High School in 1962. After high school, he attended Mississippi State College, where he earned his bachelor’s degree and proudly played football for the Bulldogs for all four years. He graduated with the Class of 1966.

Bell began his coaching career in Talladega, Alabama, and Tallapoosa, Georgia. He returned to Escambia County High School in Atmore in 1976 with a career that ended as head football and tennis coach in 2025. Bell led the Blue Devils to a state championship in 1983.

For the complete obituary, click here.