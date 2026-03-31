UWF Expected To Announce Jump To Division 1 On Thursday

he University of West Florida has set a press conference for Thursday “to make a major athletics announcement,” and multiple reports indicate the Argos will announce a move to Division 1.

The Argos are expected, according to Yahoo Sports and, locally, Rick’s Blog, to join the upcoming United Athletic Conference (UAC) in football and the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) in all other sports.

Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, West Georgia, and Central Arkansas will officially join the UAC on July 01, 2026, alongside ACU, Tarleton State, and UT Arlington. The rebranding of the WAC to the UAC will also take place in the summer of 2026. The ASUN members are Austin Peay, Bellarmine, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, Lipscomb, North Alabama, North Florida, Queens, Stetson, and West Georgia.

UWF is currently a NCAA Division II school. UWF President Manny Diaz Jr., UWF Athletic Director Dave Scott, and more will be speaking at Thursday’s “major athletics announcement.” We will have details on NorthEscambia.com.

File photo Elijah Nall/UWF for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.