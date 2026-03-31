UWF Expected To Announce Jump To Division 1 On Thursday

March 31, 2026

he University of West Florida has set a press conference for Thursday “to make a major athletics announcement,” and multiple reports indicate the Argos will announce a move to Division 1.

The Argos are expected, according to Yahoo Sports and, locally, Rick’s Blog, to join the upcoming United Athletic Conference (UAC) in football and the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) in all other sports.

Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, West Georgia, and Central Arkansas will officially join the UAC on July 01, 2026, alongside ACU, Tarleton State, and UT Arlington. The rebranding of the WAC to the UAC will also take place in the summer of 2026. The ASUN members are Austin Peay, Bellarmine, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Gulf Coast, Jacksonville, Lipscomb, North Alabama, North Florida, Queens, Stetson, and West Georgia.

UWF is currently a NCAA Division II school. UWF President Manny Diaz Jr., UWF Athletic Director Dave Scott, and more will be speaking at Thursday’s “major athletics announcement.” We will have details on NorthEscambia.com.

File photo Elijah Nall/UWF for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 