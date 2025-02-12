Former Century Mayor Ben Boutwell Qualifies As Candidate For Mayor

Former Century Mayor Ben Boutwell is the only candidate to qualify so far for an upcoming special election to fill the mayor’s seat.

Qualifying continues until noon Wednesday for mayor and for an open seat on the Century Town Council. Three candidates — John Bass, and Kathryn Fleming, and Lizbeth “Sparkie” Harrison — were the only ones to qualify through Tuesday for the council seat.

Boutwell defeated incumbent Henry Hawkins for mayor during the 2020 elections before resign in August 2023 after tumultuous period with the town council, particularly then council president Luis Gomez, Jr.

Gomez was named interim mayor and then elected to the position without opposition in a special election. Gomez ran unopposed again in 2024 but resigned for medical reasons at the first meeting of his term in January 2025. Seat 4 on the council was left open in early January when Alicia Johnson was appointed interim mayor to replace Gomez.

The upcoming special election is to fill the mayor’s job as well as the council seat vacated by Johnson.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.