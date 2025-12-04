Beulah Christmas Parade Rescheduled, Century Tree Lighting Ceremony Canceled Due To Weather

December 4, 2025

Due to forecasted rain, the Beulah Christmas Parade has been rescheduled, and Century’s annual tree lighting ceremony has been canceled.

Beulah Christmas Parade

The Beulah Christmas Parade has been rescheduled for noon on Saturday, December 20.

To enter the parade, click here to download the application. Return the completed form to the address or email provided at the top.

Century Tree Lighting, Open House

Christmas events on Friday in Century have been canceled.

The Century Area Chamber of Commerce canceled the annual tree lighting ceremony and the chamber’s open house event. The town tree in Nadine Mccaw Park will still be illuminated throughout the season.

Pictured: The 2024 Century Christmas tree lighting. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

