Cold Front Brings Saturday Rain, Colder Sunday

A powerful cold front will sweep through the region this weekend, bringing a round of stormy weather followed by a significant drop in temperatures. Residents should prepare for a soggy Saturday with gusts up to 20 mph before the mercury tumbles into the 30s by Sunday night. The upcoming week promises plenty of sunshine, but daytime highs will struggle to reach the 60s as a dry, chilly air mass settles over the area.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 74. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55.