Connors Strikes Out 12 As The Tate Aggies Shut Out Pine Forest

March 12, 2026

Tate 10, Pine Forest 0

The Tate Aggies shut out the Pine Forest Eagles 10-0 on Wednesday at Tate.

Pitcher Nathan Connors earned the win, giving up no hits and no runs in four innings, striking out 12 and walking three. Aiden Bramblett pitched one hitless, scoreless inning, striking out two.

Evan Taylor and Cal Foxworth each had two hits for the Aggies. Foxworth and Brody White each had two RBIs for the Aggies.

Up next, the Tate Aggies (9-4) will host the Milton Panthers (4-8) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

A JV game scheduled for Wednesday was canceled.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 