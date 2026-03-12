Two Injured In School Zone Wreck At Molino Park Elementary

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash Thursday morning in the school zone at Molino Park Elementary School on Highway 97.

The crash occurred just after 7 a.m. near the car rider line entrance.

The Molino Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

NorthEscambia.com. Photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.