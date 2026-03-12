Registered Escambia Sex Offender Now Facing Federal Child Porn Charges

March 12, 2026

A registered sex offender from Escambia County is now facing federal child ponorgraphy charges.

onschee Ricky Montrell Foster, 33, was indicted a federal grand jury charging him with one count of possession of obscene material, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of being a registered sex offender while committing child exploitation crimes.

Jury trial is scheduled for April 6 at the federal courthouse in Pensacola.

If convicted, Foster faces a mandatory minimum 20 years’ imprisonment.  Foster remains in the custody of the United States Marshals Service in the Santa Rosa County Jail pending trial.

This case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pensacola Police Department.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice and led by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Divisions Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), it marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

Written by William Reynolds 

 