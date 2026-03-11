McAnally, Womack Pitch Northview Shutout Of Miller; NHS JV Wins; Tate Drops Two To Navarre

March 11, 2026

Northview 9, T.R. Miller 0

Mikayla McAnally and Peyton Womack combined to throw a shutout as the Northview Chiefs defeated the T.R. Miller Tigers on Tuesday night in Bratt. The game opened with McAnally in the circle, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out seven and walking one. Womack threw two no-run innings in relief, surrendering one hit while striking out three and walking one. Bolen led the Lady Chiefs with three RBIs as she went 2-3. Brooklynn Allen and Avery Stuckey also both went 2-3 at the plate.

Northview 10, T.R. Miller 2 (JV)

The junior varsity Northview Chiefs beat T.R. Miller 10-2 on Tuesday. Allen went a complete game five innings, allowing one hit and two runs (none earned) while striking out eight and walking one. Katie Jones led the JV Lady Chiefs, going 2-2 at the plate. Jones and Kiley Webb each had two RBIs.

Navarre 6, Tate 3

The varsity Tate Aggies fell 6-3 to the Navarre Raiders on Tuesday night. Sarah Mitchell pitched a complete game for the Lady Aggies, allowing two hits, six earned runs, walked 12 and struck out six. Madison Smillie led Tate at bat, going 3-4, while Jordyn Banks went 2-3 with two RBIs. Ke’Anna Smith had one RBI.

Navarre 5, Tate 3 (JV)

In junior varsity action on Tuesday, the Navarre Raiders topped the Tate Aggies 5-3. Bailey Parden was in the circle for three and a third innings for Tate, allowing four hits, three unearned runs, and striking out one. Khloe Gibson went for one and a third innings, surrendering two hits, two earned runs, and walking two. Melanie Ramirez, Mckynleigh Montano, Kaylyn Relstab, and Bailey Parden each had one hit for Tate, while Ramirez, Montano, and Parden each had one RBI.

