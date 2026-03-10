Escambia County EMS To Hold Open House

Escambia County EMS is inviting the public to the 2026 EMS Open House on Saturday, March 21, a free, family-friendly community event offering a behind-the-scenes look at EMS and Public Safety operations. The open house will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Escambia County Public Safety building, located at 6575 N. “W” Street.

The event will feature hands-on demonstrations by EMTs and paramedics, giving attendees a chance to see emergency medical care in action. Attendees can also tour EMS vehicles and ambulances to learn about the equipment used in an emergency response.

“Our EMS Open House is an opportunity for the community to see firsthand the training, teamwork, and dedication that go into providing emergency medical care every day,” EMS Chief Chris Watts said. “With hands-on activities, vehicle tours, and opportunities for families to interact with our EMTs and paramedics, we’re proud to open our doors and strengthen our connection with the community we serve. We hope this open house inspires people to learn more about EMS, whether it’s understanding how we respond in emergencies or considering a future in emergency medical services.”

Along with Escambia County EMS, each division of Public Safety will be represented during the open house, including Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County Emergency Management, Escambia County Emergency Communications and the Pensacola Beach Lifeguards.

The open house will also feature a kids’ scavenger hunt and the annual EMS employee chili cook-off, where attendees can enjoy chili prepared by EMS personnel and vote for their favorite.