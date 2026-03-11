Escambia Fire Rescue To Train At Ascend Performance Materials Under New Agreement

March 11, 2026

Escambia County and Ascend Performance Materials recently entered an agreement for routine and technical fire rescue training at Ascend on Chemstrand Road.

The agreement was unanimously approved by the Escambia County Commission recently.

Ascend Performance offers enhanced training that relates to hazardous materials and technical rescue, which are services currently provided by Escambia County Fire Rescue, according to the county. The training props at Ascend consist of rail cars**,** confined spaces, rope rescue, and propane fires.

“These skill sets will transition from on-premises to any area of Escambia County. Additionally, the knowledge gained from the facility and its operations will only increase efficiencies in the event of an emergency,” the county said.

