Florida Special Olympics Torch Run Begins In Century (With Gallery)

The 2026 Law Enforcement Torch Run in support of Florida Special Olympics began in Century on Monday morning before continuing to Pensacola.

The torch run started at the Florida/Alabama state line on a foggy morning. Runners from Century Correctional Institution carried the torch south on Highway 29 from the state line to the Century Town Hall with an escort from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional legs of the run were scheduled for later in the day in the southern half of the county with the ECSO and other law enforcement agencies.

Each year, over 5,000 law enforcement officers from around the state carry the flame to the Special Olympics State Summer Games. The torch will travel over 1,500 miles, through Florida’s 67 counties to the Opening Ceremonies of the Summer Games with the law enforcement “Guardians of the Flame.”

Pictured: The 2026 Law Enforcement Torch Run in support of Florida Special Olympics started at the Florida/Alabama state line in Century on Monday morning and continued south in Escambia County. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.