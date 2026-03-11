All Star High School Basketball Game Is Friday Night; Here’s Who Made The Teams

The Pensacola Sports High School All-Star Series basketball games will be held at Hartsell Arena at Pensacola State College on March 12, 2026, as the East takes on the West in these annual matchups.

The Pensacola Sports High School All-Star Series is a series of games between East and West high school seniors who are athletes from Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Fans are encouraged to come out and support the area’s top senior athletes.

WEST BOYS ROSTER

Brody Michael Dykes — Washington

Michael Bailey — Gulf Breeze

Sam Quebedeaux — Catholic

Darnell Thomas — Catholic

Bryson Orso — Northview

Marcus Cooper — Tate

Kade Calderon — Tate

Kaden Craig — Tate

Keon Whaley — Tate

Brody Neal — Pace

Evan Scott — Pace

Isaiah Lewis — Pine Forest

Rupert Sproles — Pensacola

Jamarcus Fountain — Pensacola

EAST BOYS ROSTER

Xavier Crawford — Rocky Bayou

Michael Collins — Choctaw

Camry Johnson — Choctaw

Jayden Johnson — Navarre

Aaden Jackson — Navarre

Dylan Daopoulos — Destin

Jaiden May — Destin

Cole Hardin — Baker

Terrance Clausell — Baker

Rodric Straks — Ft. Walton Beach

XY Childers — Ft. Walton Beach

AJ Chilton — Niceville

Zay Gordon — Niceville

Mateo Robinson — Milton

Sergio Robinson — Milton

WEST GIRLS ROSTER

Arriyonnia Smith — Escambia

Ka’myiah Sims — Escambia

Chloee Roberson — Escambia

Jenecia Swindell — Catholic

Riley Walsh — Catholic

Krystiana Chatman — Catholic

Jatina Brown — Pensacola

Jada Richardson — Pensacola

Za’kiyah Shaw-Reese — Pine Forest

Amoni Lewis — Pine Forest

Kahari Davis — Tate

Taylor Malone — Tate

Saphirra Barnett — Tate

Lila Jacobs — Gulf Breeze

Madison Loftin — Gulf Breeze

Chamiah Francis — Washington

Amauri Hall — Washington

Chi’miya Bivins Goldsmith — Washington

EAST GIRLS ROSTER

Aiyana Dixon — Laurel Hill

Ariana Henry — Laurel Hill

Arlana Williams — Laurel Hill

Sarai Alma Novoa Romero — Rocky Bayou

Ka’Myluh Jones — Ft. Walton Beach

Chloe Burgos — Ft. Walton Beach

Lily Mathews — Milton

Jayda Hollis — Milton

Makayla Brammer — Navarre

Maleeya Brammer — Navarre

Breanna Shaw — Navarre

Gabrielle Johnson — Navarre

Sophia Harold — LEAD Academy

Olivia Ikier — Pace

Emma Sutton — Pace