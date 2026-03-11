All Star High School Basketball Game Is Friday Night; Here’s Who Made The Teams
March 11, 2026
The Pensacola Sports High School All-Star Series basketball games will be held at Hartsell Arena at Pensacola State College on March 12, 2026, as the East takes on the West in these annual matchups.
The Pensacola Sports High School All-Star Series is a series of games between East and West high school seniors who are athletes from Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Fans are encouraged to come out and support the area’s top senior athletes.
WEST BOYS ROSTER
Brody Michael Dykes — Washington
Michael Bailey — Gulf Breeze
Sam Quebedeaux — Catholic
Darnell Thomas — Catholic
Bryson Orso — Northview
Marcus Cooper — Tate
Kade Calderon — Tate
Kaden Craig — Tate
Keon Whaley — Tate
Brody Neal — Pace
Evan Scott — Pace
Isaiah Lewis — Pine Forest
Rupert Sproles — Pensacola
Jamarcus Fountain — Pensacola
EAST BOYS ROSTER
Xavier Crawford — Rocky Bayou
Michael Collins — Choctaw
Camry Johnson — Choctaw
Jayden Johnson — Navarre
Aaden Jackson — Navarre
Dylan Daopoulos — Destin
Jaiden May — Destin
Cole Hardin — Baker
Terrance Clausell — Baker
Rodric Straks — Ft. Walton Beach
XY Childers — Ft. Walton Beach
AJ Chilton — Niceville
Zay Gordon — Niceville
Mateo Robinson — Milton
Sergio Robinson — Milton
WEST GIRLS ROSTER
Arriyonnia Smith — Escambia
Ka’myiah Sims — Escambia
Chloee Roberson — Escambia
Jenecia Swindell — Catholic
Riley Walsh — Catholic
Krystiana Chatman — Catholic
Jatina Brown — Pensacola
Jada Richardson — Pensacola
Za’kiyah Shaw-Reese — Pine Forest
Amoni Lewis — Pine Forest
Kahari Davis — Tate
Taylor Malone — Tate
Saphirra Barnett — Tate
Lila Jacobs — Gulf Breeze
Madison Loftin — Gulf Breeze
Chamiah Francis — Washington
Amauri Hall — Washington
Chi’miya Bivins Goldsmith — Washington
EAST GIRLS ROSTER
Aiyana Dixon — Laurel Hill
Ariana Henry — Laurel Hill
Arlana Williams — Laurel Hill
Sarai Alma Novoa Romero — Rocky Bayou
Ka’Myluh Jones — Ft. Walton Beach
Chloe Burgos — Ft. Walton Beach
Lily Mathews — Milton
Jayda Hollis — Milton
Makayla Brammer — Navarre
Maleeya Brammer — Navarre
Breanna Shaw — Navarre
Gabrielle Johnson — Navarre
Sophia Harold — LEAD Academy
Olivia Ikier — Pace
Emma Sutton — Pace
