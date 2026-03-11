Storms Possible Late Wednesday Night Into Thursday Morning; Cooler Air Follows

A strong cold front will bring likely showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning Conditions will clear by Thursday afternoon, ushering in a much cooler and sunny stretch through the weekend. Another round of rain is possible by Sunday as temperatures fluctuate between the upper 50s and near 80.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers before 10pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10pm and 1am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 56. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then a chance of showers between 10am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Calm wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.