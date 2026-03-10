Ransom Middle Science, History, Geography Students Qualify For National Competition

The Ransom Middle School science, history and geography regional players placed this past weekend in Mobile.

The five players — James Corvin, Levi Cox, Sydney Cox, Cutter Rhodes, and Ryan Rodgers – earned medals in their grade level divisions, and qualified for International Academic Competitions Middle Nationals in Orlando this May. Rogers took first place in all three of the bees.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.