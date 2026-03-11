Escambia Man Pleads Guilty To Selling Machine Gun Conversion Devices On Facebook

An Escambia County man has pleaded guilty to selling machine gun conversion devices on Facebook.

Alaisjah Dayshawn Perkins, 22, pleaded guilty in federal court to the receipt, possession, transfer, and making of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration & Transfer Record and not identified by a serial number. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on May 19.

According to court documents, on April 26, 2025, law enforcement officers observed posts on a Facebook profile advertising the sale of machine gun conversion devices (MCDs). An undercover officer communicated with Perkins between April and May 2025, conducting multiple undercover purchases of the devices.

During the execution of a search warrant at his home, officers located tools and supplies for manufacturing MCDs. Upon his arrest, a bag containing 13 MCDs was found in his pocket. The devices were sent to the Firearms and Ammunition Technology Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) for technical examination. Experts determined they were designed to convert AR-style firearms from semi-automatic to fully automatic.

This case was a joint investigation by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF.