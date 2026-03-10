Northview Chiefs Overpower J.U. Blacksher 12-2

The Northview Chiefs beat the J.U. Blacksher Bulldogs (Uriah, Alabama) 12-2 on Monday night, in Bratt.

On the mound, Jack Boutwell earned the win for the Chiefs, giving up one hit and two unearned runs in five and one-third innings, walking two and striking out seven. Gauge Harrison went two-thirds of an inning in relief with no hits, no runs, and one strikeout.

At the plate, Grayden Sheffield went 2-3 for the Chiefs with one RBI. Harrison, Bryant Mason, Grayson Burns, Dane King, Easten Odom**,** and Jase Portwood each added one RBI.

Next up, Northview will host T.R. Miller on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.