Train Strikes Vehicle At Cantonment Crossing Sunday Night

A train struck a vehicle Sunday night in Cantonment.

For an unknown reason, the passenger car was on the railroad tracks on Highway 95A at East Kingsfield Road when it was struck by a CSX train around 11:05 p.m., pushing the car away from the crossing.

First responders arrived to find no one in or around the vehicle, and a search of the area did not find anyone from the vehicle. There were no injuries to the train crew.

For more photos, click here.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

Photos by Kristi Barbour and submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.