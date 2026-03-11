Tate Varsity Slips To WFHS; Tate Freshmen And JV Take Big Wins

March 11, 2026

West Florida 5, Tate 1

The Tate Aggies slipped to West Florida 5-1 on Tuesday.

Bryton McLellan went five innings for Tate, allowing eight hits and five runs (four earned) while striking out four and walking one.

Nathan Connors, Griffin Cook, Kannon Ham, and Connor Dethlefs each contributed one hit for the Aggies.

Tate 19, Pine Forest 0 (JV)

The junior varsity Tate Aggies shut out Pine Forest 19-0 on Tuesday.

Parker White was on the mound first for the Aggies with no runs and no hits, striking out three and walking one in two innings. Caileb Javier pitched one inning in relief, allowing no hits, striking out three and walking none.

Bryson Adams led Tate with three RBIs. Jordan Edmond, Adams, Mason Bryant, Trent Godwin, Parker White, Kash Brown, Hunter Taylor, and Caileb Javier each had one hit.

Tate 11, Elberta 1 (Freshmen)

The Tate Aggies freshmen earned a big 11-1 win over the Elberta Warriors on Tuesday.

Grayson McLellan earned the win for Tate, allowing two hits and one unearned run while striking out one and walking one.

Trent Madden and Sean Smith each tallied two hits for the Aggies, while Jackson Turner had two RBIs.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 