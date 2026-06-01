Lingering Rain Chances Begin The Week, Big Change By Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a chance of showers between 10pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.