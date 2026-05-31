Escambia Farm Bureau Awards Two Scholarships

For the second year, Escambia County Farm Bureau recently presented a scholarship to two graduating North Escambia seniors.

The $2,500 scholarships were presented to Allen Bridgers from Tate High School and Mary Oliver from Northview High School.

Pictured top: Escambia County Farm Bureau President Jerry Sheppard presents a scholarship to Allen Bridgers from Tate High. Pictured below: Escambia County Farm Bureau Office Manager Katrina Sanford presents a scholarship check to Mary Oliver from Northview High. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.