‘Blindsided’ – Century Council Members Balk At Water, Wastewater Contract Over Lack Of Information

Blindsided.

That’s how Century Town Council President Dynette Lewis described a five-year, $17,410 per month contract with a company to run the town’s water and wastewater treatment facilities.

This week, the entire council balked at signing the contract, not because they disagreed with mayor’s recommendation to hire the company, but because council members never saw the contract and really didn’t know what was happening.

Mayor Ben Boutwell requested approval of the contract with Clearwater Solutions, the company that has provided the services for years. Council members only received a one-page proposal in advance of the meeting and have yet to see the actual contract with all of its terms and conditions.

“It’s unfortunate that we are just hearing about this, and we were not given anything that we were able to read over this and come to an understanding on the agreement prior to this meeting,” Lewis said. “That’s basically an element of surprise at a meeting.”

She said she did not see the immediacy of a vote this week, but Boutwell, who attended the meeting by phone, said a contract would lower the month-to-month payment from $20,000 to the $17,410 per month.

Council member John Bass interjected that he believed the town missed a step and the council was not informed.

Back in April, the council voted to end an expiring contract with Clearwater and directly hire two Clearwater employees, one as a contractor and one as an operator.

The mayor said both individuals are still running Century’s water and wastewater systems, but they still work for Clearwater, and they were hired on paper but never actually went to work for the town due to a Clearwater agreement.

“I feel it’s interesting that we didn’t hear anything about it until now,” Lewis said, “at a particular time we have a proposal placed in front of us at the meeting.”

“I don’t want to vote on this because I don’t feel like I have enough information,” Shelisa Abraham said. “I would like to be able to compare the old one (contract) to this one. I did not appreciate us approving to hire people, and we find out (differently) at the meeting and are expected to give a decision tonight. We haven’t had time to get details or make a well-informed decision.”

With recent rate increases, Century can afford the Clearwater contract, Boutwell said, describing the company as a “great partner for the last several years.”

Following a unanimous vote to table action on the Clearwater contract, Lewis said, “It seems like we should have somebody in place that should be providing these issues where we’re not basically blindsided like this.”

The town council is expected to consider the contract again at their next meeting on August 25.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.